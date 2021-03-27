news — March 27, 2021 at 4:00 am

The diamonds that mark the hours of Coronet


There are several watches with diamonds. But a watch that has a diamond-shaped face is new. The idea comes from Coronet Diamonds, a brand of the Aaron Shum group based in Hong Kong, but which sells its diamond jewels all over the world. Coronet has launched a new range of diamond watches that actually features a hand-drawn 3D image of a brilliant-cut gemstone on the dial. The author of the watch is Canadian designer Reena Ahluwalia, who is also a passionate diamond painter and has been collaborating with Coronet for years.

Two years ago, for example, Coronet won a Guinness World Record for her Mudan watch, thanks to the largest number of diamonds set on a watch: 15,858, for a total of 50.01 carats. The Mudan watch is in 18-karat gold, and has a 3D diamond dial made by Reena Ahluwalia. The flower that encloses the diamond is a peony, a flower that in Asia symbolizes nobility, honor and wealth. Peony (Chinese name is Mudan 牡丹) is known as the king of flowers in Chinese culture.
