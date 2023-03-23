Like other fashion brands, Alviero Martini 1A Classe also produces jewelery and watches under license. The new timepiece collection is called Capoverde, like the islands in the Atlantic Ocean, and includes six models, faithful to the brand’s inspiration, travel.

The watches have a 36 mm round steel case, with a rounded bezel framing a silver dial engraved with the Geo Map, the geographic area which is the hallmark of Alviero Martini 1A Classe.



The hands are in the shape of a leaf, the indexes are located at 3, 6 and 9, with the 1C monogram at 12. Three models in the Capoverde collection offer a leather strap with the Geo Map print and a customized pin buckle with logo 1st Class in the same color as the case. The model with the steel case and buckle has a bright brown leather strap (price: 139 euros). The version with steel case and buckle with yellow gold IP treatment (price: 149 euros) also has a leather strap with brown Geo Map print, while the version with steel case and rose gold IP treatment chooses a delicate beige nuance for the leather strap (149 euros).There are three models with rice grain bracelets, all with folding clasp. This includes a total silver model with steel case and strap (159 euros), a two-tone version where the rigor of steel is combined with the elegant central links, bezel, crown, indexes and hands in steel with IP treatment yellow gold (169 euros) and a refined version where the steel becomes delicate thanks to the pink gold IP treatment for the central links, the bezel, the crown, the indexes and the hands (169 euros). All the watches in the Capoverde collection have a quartz movement and are waterproof to 30 metres.Technical informationCase: steel, 36 mm with transparent outer rimMovement: 2 spheres quartzDial: silver with logo engravingBracelet: in leather with print and buckle with personalized pin; in rice grain steel: steel color, steel with yellow gold IP finish and steel with rose gold IP, folding claspWater resistance: 3 atm / 30 metersPrice: 139 euro steel case leather strap; 149 euro steel case leather strap with IP finish; 159 euros steel case and steel strap, 169 euros steel case and strap with IP finishes.