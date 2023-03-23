It is not true that there is no longer a sultan in Turkey. There are millions and several hundred thousand live in Istanbul: they are cats, a feline population that lives among the streets and historic buildings of the Ottoman city. And it is no coincidence that cats are among the sources of inspiration for Begüm Kiroglu, designer of the Begüm Khan brand. The founder of the brand has a special story: she studied at the Bocconi University in Milan before moving to Shanghai, where she completed a master’s degree in Chinese culture and art. A passion for creativity led Begüm to the historic Silk Road in Shanghai, where she completed a master’s degree in Chinese art and culture.



It was the cultural history of China that inspired the birth of the Begüm Khan brand. But her earrings encrusted with gems or crystal reveal the influence of the Ottoman tradition. The jewels are in simple gold-plated bronze, with root gems, i.e. non-transparent and therefore cheaper, but which retain color and depth. Alongside the jewels for women, Begüm Khan also offers a wide range of jewels for men, which we wrote about here.