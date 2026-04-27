The American Maison presents a jewelry watch inspired by the natural themes of Blue Book 2026.

A ten-piece jewelry watch: Tiffany & Co. presents Paradise Bird Parrot, an extension of the Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden High Jewelry collection. The watch is crafted in what is described as a “tropical palette of precious stones and enamels,” with the dial explicitly alluding to the Bird on a Rock brooch created by Jean Schlumberger, reinterpreted in a contemporary and renewed way. The theme of nature and birds was explored repeatedly by the historic designer, from 1956 until the late 1980s, with parrots, peacocks, seabirds, and mythological phoenixes. For example, with two brooches created in 1962 and 1963: Oiseau de Paradis (Bird of Paradise) and Humming Bird, crafted with a rich combination of brightly colored stones.



Now, the Blue Book is joined by the Paradise Bird Parrot: a small gem-set bird perches on a vibrantly colored cabochon stone, seemingly suspended above an enamel dial featuring stylized leaves. The dial is created from three layers of hand-painted enamel representing foliage, overlaid with four layers of matte blue enamel. Its creation requires over 80 hours of extremely precise workmanship. The 2.5-carat cabochon-cut chrysoprase appears suspended above an aperture in the dial and aligned with a magnifying lens on the caseback, a solution that allows light to pass through and amplifies its chromatic depth and visual intensity. The white gold case of the Paradise Bird Parrot watch features a parrot adorned with white diamonds, with an onyx beak, pink sapphire eyes, and a turquoise body. The crest and feathers, hand-painted with extreme precision, create a vibrant contrast with the diamonds. The parrot features a total of 70 precious stones (one pink sapphire and 69 diamonds), requiring 32 hours of meticulous craftsmanship to create it. The intense green on the dial, represented by a 2.5-carat cabochon chrysoprase, contrasts with the luminous blue and green hues of the enamel background.



Further demonstrating Tiffany & Co.’s diamond-setting expertise, the white gold case features a snow-setting design. Brilliant-cut diamonds of varying sizes create a luminous, continuous surface, with minimal visible metal. The 36 mm case is set with 425 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 3.37 carats. The gem-setting process takes approximately 55 hours. On the caseback, in addition to the lens revealing the lower part of the cabochon stone, there is an engraved sunburst motif inspired by Jean Schlumberger’s Arrows brooch, embellished with diamonds. At the center of the motif is a discreet pusher that allows the time to be adjusted.

