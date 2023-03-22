A bond, but without exaggerating. Because a relationship is beautiful if it is supportive, functional, harmonious. In short, a couple bond must be balanced. Just like a jewel, ready to be worn without forcing the wearer to change his way of being or, worse, to influence the choice of a dress. All this to talk about the new collection by Mattioli which is called Legami (means bonds). It is a variation on the theme of the chain, an object that in everyday life really serves to tie something-.



However, the Legami collection does not force anyone, but freely invites whoever wants to wear it. It is made entirely of 18-karat rose gold, and is composed of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings also embellished with white diamonds. A detail that distinguishes the chains of bracelets and necklaces from others concerns the junction between one ring and another, made with a small spiral, also in gold. For the bond to be even stronger.