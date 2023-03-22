Collana in oro rosa Legami

Mattioli’s Bonds

A bond, but without exaggerating. Because a relationship is beautiful if it is supportive, functional, harmonious. In short, a couple bond must be balanced. Just like a jewel, ready to be worn without forcing the wearer to change his way of being or, worse, to influence the choice of a dress. All this to talk about the new collection by Mattioli which is called Legami (means bonds). It is a variation on the theme of the chain, an object that in everyday life really serves to tie something-.

Orecchini Legami in oro rosa
Orecchini Legami in oro rosa

However, the Legami collection does not force anyone, but freely invites whoever wants to wear it. It is made entirely of 18-karat rose gold, and is composed of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings also embellished with white diamonds. A detail that distinguishes the chains of bracelets and necklaces from others concerns the junction between one ring and another, made with a small spiral, also in gold. For the bond to be even stronger.
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti

Anello in oro rosa Legami
Anello in oro rosa Legami

Bracciale in oro rosa Legami
Bracciale in oro rosa Legami

Anello in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti

Anello in oro giallo
Anello in oro giallo

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Diamante di laboratorio prodotto da Aether Diamonds
Previous Story

How to recognize a diamond created in the laboratory

Latest from vetrina