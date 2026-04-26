A new model from the Swiss brand’s historic watch line.

To coincide with Watches and Wonders 2026, Baume & Mercier has enriched its iconic collection with Riviera 73, a new series of three new 39 mm models powered by quartz movements, celebrating the original aesthetic of the first Riviera watch presented in 1973. This model stands out for its singular silhouette and a design approach that combines modernity and elegance. The dodecagonal case, a distinctive element of the collection, introduces a bold geometry to the watchmaking of the time, while the balanced proportions and understated lines express an unmistakable and timeless style. The Riviera 73 reintroduces the collection’s stylistic line and reinterprets its codes in a contemporary way, while remaining faithful to the original spirit.



The Riviera 73 models M0A10844, M0A10845, and M0A10846 have a diameter of 39 mm, are powered by a quartz movement, and feature a slim 7.7 mm case, enhancing the harmonious proportions and elegant silhouette. This is further enhanced by the 12-sided bezel, without exposed screws, and the generous dial aperture. On the caseback, each model features the engraving “73,” accompanied by vertical lines reminiscent of a boat’s deck, and a 1970s-inspired typeface, a discreet element that recalls the collection’s origins.

The History of the Riviera Collection

Created in 1973, the Riviera collection features the first sporty-chic watches in steel. The dodecagonal case and flat-link metal bracelet are the elements that assert an instantly recognizable identity. The first generation was born with a quartz movement, and was quickly extended to include an automatic version, immediately demonstrating the watch’s focus on design and technology.



The second generation, introduced in 1980, introduced two-tone versions and marked the first appearance of the Riviera name on the dial. In 1983, the collection was powered by an ultra-thin 2.5 mm quartz movement and introduced new complications, such as the split-seconds hand, perpetual calendar, and dual time zone. The third generation, introduced in 1985, featured a case and bracelet with chamfered edges, played with polished and satin-finished surfaces, and incorporated a miniaturized crown for greater water resistance. The fourth generation, introduced in 2004, offered two variants: a classic one and a sportier one, recognizable by its four-screw bezel.



In 2021, the fifth generation reaffirms the Riviera’s modernity with 36 mm women’s models and 42 mm men’s models, some equipped with the Baumatic movement, others with an automatic movement and featuring a wave-patterned dial. The collection is subsequently enriched with 39 mm pieces in automatic and Baumatic versions, as well as 33 mm women’s timepieces equipped with automatic and quartz movements. Finally, in 2025, the collection is completed with 41 mm chronographs, confirming the Riviera’s precision and unique style.