Tissot has launched a new series of the Chemin des Tourelles collection: they are watch models that reflect the philosophy of the classic collection, but with a renewed design. Among the new features are the sapphire crystal dome, sunray dial and updated movement. The watch, which is at the heart of the Tissot range, has a 42mm round steel case, classic display and mechanical movements. The dial has elegant baton hour markers and a compact date window above the 6 o’clock position. The display and transparent caseback are housed under a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal dome with an anti-reflective coating, combining style and robustness.



To launch the new Chemin des Tourelles collection, the Swiss Maison has also planned an advertising campaign with graphic and captivating images, in which the duality imprinted in the new series of timepieces is present. Because the collection is black and white, men and women, large and small, shiny and brushed, classic and modern, tangible even if beautifully elusive. Tissot’s idea, expressed through the communication campaign, is of a versatile watch to be worn all day long, conceived not as an occasional accessory, but as an element that can become familiar, while standing out from the crowd.Moreover, during the campaign, quickly deciphered details appear that refer to Tissot, a Swiss watch brand founded 170 years ago. The campaign contains shades of red, the signature color of the brand, which is part of the Swatch group.