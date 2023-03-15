A manager arrives for Gismondi 1754 USA, a branch of the Genoese jewelery company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan list. The American branch, based in New York, established for the marketing of Gismondi 1754 jewels in the United States, Latin America and Canada, will be led by Giovanni Mattera Vairo as managing director. The manager previously held the position of Sales and Marketing director of Versace and president of De Grisogono USA, and therefore has recognized experience in the luxury sector. Mattera Vairo will report directly to the commercial management led by Francesca Ventura.



Gismondi 1754 jewels, thanks to consolidated agreements with the department stores of Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and other independent jewelers, are present in the USA and the Caribbean in seventeen locations. Giovanni Mattera Vairo will also aim to increase business with private customers, to whom Gismondi 1754 already caters with the offer of one-of-a-kind made-to-order pieces.