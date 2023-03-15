One of the major jewelery and watch distribution companies reorganizes itself and changes its name. Thom Trade Italy becomes Timeway Italy, a brand that since 2019 distinguishes the wholesale division of the international Thom Group, a leading retailer in the watch and jewelery sector defined as affordable luxury. In 2022, the Thom Group generated a total consolidated turnover (Italy, France, Benelux and Germany) of over 900 million euros, with a 32% growth in Ebitda (gross margin). The Group has 5,000 collaborators internationally, owns a thousand direct points of sale through seven retail banners and over 3,000 wholesale outlets, as well as four e-commerce sites. According to the company, the change of company name responds to the need to identify the company’s business more immediately and thus act on the market with an identity of greater strategic impact.



After the first years of activity we thought a lot about the opportunity to act on the market with a different name. This apparently simple choice brings with it the advantage of better identifying the object of our activity, i.e. the trade of watches and jewels. It is a simple and international name. We operate in a very competitive environment and taking care of every aspect is essential for success. We operate in a decidedly interesting market where fashion brands often choose to complete their offer by creating watch and jewelery collections. Entering these segments undoubtedly represents a business opportunity for them, but also a communication and brand awareness development opportunity. Our role as distributors is placed at the end of the supply chain which begins with the fashion house, continues through the licensee company and then arrives at the stage of distributing the products on the market through us. In our role, we provide brands with knowledge of the market and consumer tastes and guarantee the protection of brand equity.

Andrea Busato, general manager of Timeway Italy

Timeway Italy is the distribution partner of prestigious international groups such as Timex Group, Movado, Ilg and Stroili. The company portfolio includes Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Stroili, Furla, Philipp Plein branded jewelry collections, and watches signed by Guess, Adidas Originals, Hugo Boss, Versace, Barrow (recent new entry in the portfolio), Nautica and Timex. Alviero Martini 1A Classe is instead a brand managed by Timeway Italy under license for watch and jewelery products.