Tiffany & Co. and Pharrell Williams have partnered to introduce two new jewelry lines. The first collection has a rather long name: Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams: Titan Setting. Combining the creative vision of the American singer, record producer and designer with Tiffany diamonds, it introduces a type of setting called Floeting, which elevates the diamond in the setting, without visible prongs or bezels. With no exposed metal on top, “the diamond appears to float while maintaining its unparalleled brilliance.”

For this new interpretation of the Titan story, I wanted to explore the concept of ‘floating’ through some of these pieces. The entire collection continues to draw inspiration from Poseidon and the sea. I worked directly with Tiffany’s creative teams to integrate the Floeting setting into the new collection and achieve the suspended effect.

Pharrell Williams

Tiffany & Co. and Pharrell Williams have collaborated to incorporate this unique setting into pendants, earrings and a ring, each featuring the Titan collection’s signature spear motif. In the Titan Setting stud earrings, the diamond appears to merge with the earlobe. In the earring jacket, which can be easily added to or removed from the stud earrings, three elements culminate in the spear motif, each pointing toward the center diamond. These details wrap around the earlobe with diamonds set in a fishtail pattern, further accentuating the Titan Setting. The multi-band ring features two bands of diamonds connected to the center diamond by four Titan spear motifs, emphasizing the floating effect.

The diamond is held in place by a laser-engraved micro-groove on the underside of the stone. Artisans cut additional facets beneath the pavilion of the diamond to maintain brilliance and ensure the metal edge is not visible. Each stone is measured and matched to a specific basket, cut with perfect proportions (both in diameter and depth) at a micrometric level, to ensure the stability and ideal fit of the diamond.

The second collection, Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams, features dark Tahitian pearls. The collection continues the launch of the previous line, which introduced designs with freshwater pearls. The distinctive motif of the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection is inspired by Poseidon’s trident, a tribute to Atlantis, the Virginia Beach community where Pharrell Williams grew up. The design combines the spear-shaped motif with a particular curved and soft mesh. The Tahitian pearls used are over 11 millimeters in diameter and are all sourced from French Polynesia. Tahitian pearls are among the most valuable pearls due to the long cultivation period and their colors, from a gray base tone with reflections that vary from green to purple.

They are cultivated for at least 18 months in the tropical saltwater lagoons of French Polynesia and feature an optimal thickness of mother-of-pearl, which ensures extraordinary luster and a brilliant, uniform reflection. Because no two Tahitian pearls are identical, Tiffany artisans hand-select each pearl, ensuring they are visually harmonious and meet Tiffany & Co.’s rigorous quality standards.

The new designs in the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection with Tahitian pearls are available in five styles: pendant, earrings, necklace, bracelet and ring, each crafted in rose gold with pavé diamonds. In the bracelet and necklace, gold elements alternate with pearls, creating a dramatic aesthetic.