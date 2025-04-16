On what is the most expensive street in the world, via Monte Napoleone, in Milan, Tiffany & Co. has opened a new store. The look of the store is inspired by The Landmark, the flagship store on Fifth Avenue made immortal by the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. But the jewelry store is located in an older building: Palazzo Taverna, a neoclassical palace built in 1835. The arched windows were made by the Venini glassworks of Murano, a brand that, curiously, belongs to another jeweler, Damiani. The lunettes, recreated based on an original design by Gio Ponti, have a complex shape, reminiscent of the colored glass creations of Louis Comfort Tiffany. The facade also houses windows freely inspired by the works of the Biella artist Michelangelo Pistoletto.



A destination of luxury and discovery, our new store on Via Montenapoleone invites Milan to a new look at the wonders of Tiffany & Co. Designed by renowned architect Peter Marino and inspired by The Landmark in New York, our store on Via Montenapoleone is a cultural hub filled with art, craftsmanship and hospitality. On display here is the world’s largest selection of Tiffany Archives creations. Setting a new standard for luxury retail in Milan, the store is Tiffany’s largest in Europe and celebrates nearly 200 years of Tiffany history and Italian creativity.

Anthony Ledru, Chairman and CEO of Tiffany & Co.



The store covers over 1,200 square meters and is Tiffany & Co.’s largest in Europe. The interiors are designed by architect Peter Marino, with the aim of creating an atmosphere that effortlessly combines craftsmanship, art and tradition. In addition to the jewelry, visitors can also admire an exhibition with works of art by Pablo Picasso, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Urs Fischer, Daniel Arsham and Julian Schnabel. At the entrance, guests are greeted by a work by Michelangelo Pistoletto entitled Color and Light and by marble walls in warm beige and pink shades. Whodunnit, a historic showcase that shows a theatrical view from above of the main floor of The Landmark, celebrates the Maison’s New York tradition. Of course, there is no shortage of jewelry with the Maison’s most important collections, including Lock by Tiffany, HardWear by Tiffany, T by Tiffany and Knot by Tiffany and also visit the gallery dedicated to Elsa Peretti. In the Tiffany High Jewelry section, the Maison’s most coveted creations are displayed in frosted glass showcases. In the nearby private suite, you can admire Tiffanies & Tiffany, an extraordinary work commissioned to Urs Fischer, which speaks of the relationship between women and the creativity of High Jewelry.



At the center of the store, there is a transparent staircase conceived by Peter Marino and designed by Hugh Dutton. On the vault, a refined skylight. Together they represent a sculptural expression of glass and light, a reference to diamonds. The internal patio, filled with natural light, has a welcoming atmosphere with the bar space. Here is located the Stratified Venus of Arles statue by Daniel Arsham. Going up the staircase, stopping on the first floor, you access the Tiffany & Co. Home & Accessories, Personalization and Customer Service spaces. On the second floor, the All About Love rooms: here the Tiffany Setting engagement ring is displayed (with the diamond fixed by six prongs). The spaces are characterized by the design of the Tiffany & Co. diamond display cases, which embody the modern aesthetic of the Maison. On the top floor, there are also two rooms reserved for customers to make their purchases in an intimate atmosphere, with a space dedicated to watches and a vast display of Tiffany diamond jewelry. On the ground, first and second floors, creations from the Tiffany Archives are on display, paying homage to the Maison’s nearly 200-year history and its strong ties to Italy.

