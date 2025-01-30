Overlaps and Lilliput, the imaginary country from the first part of Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels: these are two sources of inspiration for Francesca Mo, a Milanese architect and designer who offers designer jewelry in the style of minimalism and arte povera. As in other collections by the designer, the common thread of the jewelry is the world of children told through a passion for fairy tales, lightness, poetry and art. The new Overlaps collection explores the theme of overlapping shapes that intertwine, creating rings and earrings with a contemporary and sophisticated design.



Each piece is built on geometries that intersect, overlap and generate plays of light and shadow. Rings and earrings are made of bronze or silver (gold versions available to order). The Lilliput ring collection focuses on small sizes, in keeping with its name. The bronze or silver rings are offered at 210 euros, bronze or silver Lilliput rings at 80 euros.

