Tiffany & Co. is also in Venice. The New York jewelry brand owned by the LVMH group inaugurates its new store on Calle San Marco. The store is inspired by the Maison’s iconic flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York City, The Landmark. The new store showcases the Maison’s latest design concept and immediately immerses visitors in the world of Tiffany. The space combines craftsmanship, art and tradition. Upon entering the store, a Bird on a Rock installation, inspired by the iconic jewel designed in 1965 by Jean Schlumberger, takes center stage.



Inside the store, hand-applied plaster walls with gold accents, a custom carpet and hand-woven upholstery create a warm and luxurious environment. In the windows, diamond jewelry and the Maison’s most definitive collections, including Lock by Tiffany, HardWear by Tiffany, T by Tiffany and Knot by Tiffany. There’s also a private salon decorated with custom-made desks with Capiz shell tops and handcrafted plaster lamps in shades of blue and gold. Tiffany & Co. first opened in Venice in 2016, and with this newly relocated store, the House reaffirms its enduring connection to the city.

