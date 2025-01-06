Countdown to the celebration of love, that is Valentine’s Day. Also this year, couples on February 14th are preparing to celebrate their day, perhaps with a gift as a symbol of passion for their partner. And, for the occasion, Pandora offers its jewels with a collection that celebrates love in all its forms. Cupid and his arrows that pierce hearts are among the recurring symbols to testify love. But also hearts in relief, customizable engravings and designs that evoke special moments.

Among the jewels, the rose is also depicted, a universal symbol of love and beauty, which is transformed into elegant jewels with refined textures and precious shades. The Pandora Valentine’s Day collection, in short, is specifically designed to become a welcome gift. The jewels are as always in natural silver, or with yellow or rose gold plating. White or colored cubic zirconia crystals are set in the setting of rings, earrings, bracelets or necklaces.