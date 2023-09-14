Tiffany & Co. gathered a small crowd of celebrities on the occasion of the opening of its new store in Omotesando (the address is 3-5-30 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku), an area between the famous Shibuya square and Minato, one of the shopping areas of Tokyo. Tiffany Omotesando has a surface area of approximately 768 square meters and is on two floors. The vaulted ceiling design, inspired by stained glass windows designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, son of founder Charles Lewis Tiffany, invites guests into a modern, glamorous space. The interior of the store is created with delicate curved details and a soft color palette, creating a sophisticated and warm atmosphere.



The inauguration was attended by stars such as Hailey Bieber, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ayaka Miyoshi, Han Hyo-joo, of Enhyphen, Hayato Isomura, Ryuji Imaichi, Haruna Kawaguchi, Asuka Saito, Saeko, Lala Takahashi, Mitsuki Takahata, Makiko Takizawa, Minami Tanaka, Shinobu Terajima, Dean Fujioka, Riisa Naka, Kyoko Hasegawa, Jun Hasegawa, Manami Higa, Arisa Mizuki, Amiaya, Emma, Imase, kemio, Nissy, who wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co.