The virtuous design of Ferrarifirenze











Ferrarifirenze jewels, gold and precious stones with a classic made in Italy workmanship ♦ ︎

Ferrarifirenze, the name is written in this way, all joint, it is easy to guess where it is based. The young company, chaired by Giulio Ferrari, focuses on the combination of art and technology. The result is the search for soft, rich shapes, which translate into highly processed jewels. Gold and precious stones are the starting point for creating collections that stand out and boast, let the company know, competitive prices.

Gold, precious stones and a good composition are the ingredients of the Ferrarifirenze menu.

Although young, the brand is distributed in over ten countries and focuses on exports. Take a look at the jewels. For example, the Sun collection with rings made up of 38 small petals, each individually attached to the ring’s stem: a rather laborious job, which requires craftsmen at the height. Also because the petals in question are movable: if it turns upside down, the elements move and close, like a daisy during the night. The Trottola line, instead, includes a ring with a small chain that wraps around the hands, coordinated with a pair of earrings with the same shape, while the Twist Twist collection composes the jewels as if they were flowers enclosed by petals.The Twist Twist collection, in particular, is inspired by the decorations of the Italian Renaissance, by the architectural details of the Tuscan villas. Matilde de Bounvilles















