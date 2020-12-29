How to choose the Tiffany spot lighting











Guide to the choice of pendants spot lighting by Tiffany: a selection of ten necklaces with the prices ♦ ︎

Spot lighting. This is the name of the jewel that draws the eye to a single, small but important detail: a circle that usually contains a diamond. They can be earrings but, more often, they are necklaces. The spot lighting is important because it does not distract, it is simple and, therefore, it can be worn almost always, and is the ideal complement for a neckline. There are many jewelry brands that offer a necklace with a spot lighting. To make an idea, we have selected ten necklaces with Tiffany’s light point, one of the most requested brands. In brackets: it is a choice of gioiellis.com, not a sponsorship of Tiffany.

The ten models we have chosen have an updated price in December 2020.

There are many necklaces with a small or large diamond proposed by Tiffany, which in addition to being the largest jewelery company, which has recently passed under the banner of the French group LVMH, is perhaps the one with the largest catalog available. We have selected ten necklaces taking into account an increasing price. However, those at a lower price are in silver and not gold. Also keep in mind that the diamonds set in these necklaces are very small, in proportion to the price. In any case, a diamond, even if small, always manages to reveal some reflection of light that magnetizes the attention. To you the choice. Lavinia Andorno












