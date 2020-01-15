Le Vian, 20 years of chocolate diamonds











The passion for chocolate and chocolate-colored diamonds by Le Vian ♦

A couple of centuries ago, the family Le Vian was chosen by the king of Persia, Nadir Shah, to guard the crown jewels, including diamonds Kooh-I-Noor and Daria-I-Noor. From this experience the descendants, transferred in the United States, trace their passion for diamonds. The Levian jewels are a diamond festival. In particular, a type of stones that have become a copyrighted brand: Chocolate Diamonds. You can’t eat it, though.



And 2020 exactly celebrates the 20 years of Le Vian chocolate diamonds. Here’s the story: Le Vian was fascinated by natural brown diamonds extracted from a mine in Australia, which were perceived to long by jewelers as lower quality. But, in reality, those brown between C4 and C7 on the Argyle Diamond color scale, are also quite rare, less than 5 percent. Le Vian, in short, was the first to appreciate and pave the way for natural brown diamonds. But he did not stop there: in 2000 for the three shades of darker brown deposited Chocolate Diamonds brand, a way to tempt customers and emphasize at the same time that these stones have a higher quality. Le Vian holds the registered trademark for Chocolate Diamonds in over one hundred countries around the world. Not only that, the brand has also recorded marks Vanilla Diamonds and the Strawberry Gold, to indicate a particular shade of pink gold. Indeed strawberries with chocolate combine well.

Incidentally, Eddie Levian, the current owner, has a genuine passion for chocolate and food in general. So do not be surprised in front of a ring “pistachio”. But you do not eat that either. Alessia Mongrando















