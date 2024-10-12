The triangle or, better, the pyramid, are geometric shapes that communicate a strong and, in the case of jewelry, bold aesthetic. And it is the aesthetic formula adopted by the Vittoria collection by Rosato. The brand of the Bros Manifatture group has chosen this surprising combination, triangle and pyramid, to present a line of jewelry that is in tune with the punk revival and, at the same time, with the spirit of the Seventies, when triangular shapes were introduced more frequently in jewelry collections.



The Vittoria collection also allows a double choice: necklaces, earrings and bracelets are available both in natural silver and with yellow gold plating. The jewelry, moreover, is characterized by the use of pyramid-cut cubic zirconia crystals, with a great visual impact. In the case of an online purchase for a gift, it is also possible to choose a greeting card to personalize with a message.

