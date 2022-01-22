









Dena Kemp jewels shine in gala evenings. They appear on the Oscar night, or on the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards, but also in some episodes of Dancing with the Stars. Dena Kemp is a designer from Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California. And that is where most of the actresses who work in the great world of entertainment reside.



The jewelery brand has the name of its founder, the designer Dena Kemp, who for over 25 years has been offering high-end jewelry, unique and in a limited edition. The designer also boasts the classic diploma of the Gemological Institute of America and was also the first woman to be invited to join the International Diamond Club. In short, unquestionable professional seriousness. Many of his jewels are unique pieces designed specifically for the glittering world of Hollywood stars. But it was precisely the passion for old black and white movies that prompted Dena Kemp to open her boutique in Beverly Hills. And maybe it’s also the designer’s passion for cinema that touches the hearts (and portfolios) of so many stars.