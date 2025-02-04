Ciondoli a forma di cuore in argento e cubic zirconia
The new Stories of Rosato

The stories that everyone experiences are those that accompany everyday life. They are stories made, usually, of small events, habits, objects. And the collection Storie of Rosato, a brand of Bros Manifatture, is tuned precisely to this wavelength: a journey through memories, and important or less important moments through symbols and objects that transform into small charms. They are miniatures that can be linked to a memory or simply symbolize something that is dear, to compose a sort of diary. The charms are combined with modular bracelets or necklaces.

Bracciale in argento placcato oro
Gold Plated Silver Bracelet

The Stories collection is one of the classic lines of Rosato and is periodically updated with new pieces. The jewels are made of silver in the natural color or in the gold-plated version. The charms, moreover, use touches of colored enamel to make the objects represented more realistic: they are original subjects such as cactus, watering can, or a tennis racket, or classics such as the shape of a heart or a star.
Charm racchetta da tennis
Tennis Racket Charm

Charm quadrifoglio
Four Leaf Clover Charm
Charm inaffiatoio
Watering Can Charm
Charm cactus
Cactus Charm

