The brand is Rosato, the collection is Bianca, but the color is yellow. The brand of the Bros Manifatture group offers a series of jewels that have in common a modern, sober design, with essential lines. The Bianca collection is made of yellow gold-plated silver with the addition of small cubic zirconia crystals that follow the profile of the jewels. Inside the different pieces there is the 950 hallmark, a number that indicates that the jewel is in sterling silver.
The Bianca collection includes the entire range of jewelry: open or closed rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Alongside soft lines, the jewels use the shape of an elongated oval ring, which becomes a pendant for necklaces or bracelets, but is also found in the proposal of a ring to be worn on two fingers.
Rosato presents Bianca
