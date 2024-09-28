Orecchini della collezione Bianca
Orecchini della collezione Bianca

Rosato presents Bianca

The brand is Rosato, the collection is Bianca, but the color is yellow. The brand of the Bros Manifatture group offers a series of jewels that have in common a modern, sober design, with essential lines. The Bianca collection is made of yellow gold-plated silver with the addition of small cubic zirconia crystals that follow the profile of the jewels. Inside the different pieces there is the 950 hallmark, a number that indicates that the jewel is in sterling silver.

Anello aperto
Open ring

The Bianca collection includes the entire range of jewelry: open or closed rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Alongside soft lines, the jewels use the shape of an elongated oval ring, which becomes a pendant for necklaces or bracelets, but is also found in the proposal of a ring to be worn on two fingers.
Anello per due dita
Two finger ring

Orecchini in argento placcato oro e cubic zirconia
Gold plated silver and cubic zirconia earrings
Collana in argento placcato oro e cubic zirconia
Gold plated silver and cubic zirconia necklace
Bracciale in argento placcato oro e cubic zirconia
Gold plated silver and cubic zirconia bracelet

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Glimmer Rings, 18kt, diamonds
Previous Story

Onirikka’s Precious Dreams

Latest from Showroom