From Antwerp to Milan with Alexiane Bijoux











The jewels by Alexiane Bijoux, from Antwerp to Lombardy for love (of design) ♦ ︎

There are Milanese enchanted by the Nordic countries and there are, conversely, Nordics who are at ease in Milan. As in the case of the Alexiane Bijoux, born at first as Desideria Milano brand. The idea is of the Belgian, French-speaking designer, Alexiane Rival, born into a family of jewelers and diamond dealers, with a collector grandfather, fascinated by the Art Nouveau style and the Bauhaus school. The containers used to sift the diamonds serve today as paperweight on Alexiane’s desk. Which also recalls the influence of the grandmother, bohemian and extravagant, descendant of a large family of antique dealers. In short: this familiar imprinting allows her today to create her collections and to make choices thanks to the rooted aesthetic sense.



In her curriculum, however, there are also the Gia Graduate Gemologist Program (prestigious course of gemology) and the Hrd Antwerp Diamond Grader (certification to certify diamonds). But to choose to put to good use his professionalism in Milan, for the truth, was the meeting with her husband.

Alexiane Bijoux offers collections in 925 silver, vermeil and colored stones. The nuances of the stones are very soft, because the stones used are not artificially colored. Rings, bracelets and earrings welcome labradorite, amazonite, pyrite, onyx, fire agate, jade, rutilated quartz, iolite: a choice that allows you to keep a very low price. Giulia Netrese















