The stellar jewelry by Brooke Gregson











The Los Angele designer based in London Brooke Gregson: high-end jewelry with a mysterious flavor: from astrology to Nefertiti ♦

Buy a jewel of Brooke Gregson and you see the stars. Born in Los Angeles, but moved in London, the designer has become famous among the emerging jewelers on the banks of the Thames thanks to a collection dedicated to the constellations, between astrology and astronomy. Simple pendants in brushed gold, on which small diamonds mark the lines that make up the constellations of the zodiac. It is no coincidence: the designer has in fact also studied astronomy, in addition to the classic gemology that is served to revolutionize the proposal of its collections.



Another collection that has been successful, in fact, is called Planetary, and is also based in this case to the stars, with Martians earrings and crescent moons. Nothing bizarre, you know: also in this case the jewelry is gold and and diamonds, absolutely terrestrial. Another trail route from Brooke is that of silk combined with large stones: there are so several bracelets in which this material is interwoven with gold and combines with large stones like emeralds and diamonds. Speaking of stones: another feature of the brand is to propose unusual cuts, even irregular. Like Nefertiti necklace with a large opal skewed framed by gold and diamonds (it costs 8255 pounds). Her jewelry can be found in some world class shopping in the UK, USA, France, Germany, Japan and Dubai. Margherita Donato

ù

















