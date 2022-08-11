









Colored rings, signet rings that is chevalier style, rings with gems. Many and exuberant. The new jewels of the Parisian designer Alexandra Abramczyk are dedicated to those who love bright tones, to those who wear many rings together, to those who want to focus on fantasy rather than minimal style. The creator, about whom we have already written here continues to add collections to her vast jewelery catalog, largely centered on jewelery and pendants. Like those, in the shape of a fish, dedicated to Brazil, with elaborate pendants in gold and colored stones together with diamonds.



Or the rings dedicated to love from the Loving collection, with many gems mounted in the eternity style to which, in some cases, small diamonds are added to a pendant. All choices that she, she tells, are also the result of her personal story of her: she grew up with a father who collects silverware and is passionate about antiques and art. And her education goes through the University of Fine Arts in Madrid, where she also studied the restoration of ancient paintings. And the jewelry? She comes after her: in Paris she studied parallel to the BJOP and the National Institute of Gemology, and then worked in the department of high jewelery at Cartier, and from Graff to London.