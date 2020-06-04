The triangle by Maria Gaia Piccini











The Florentine designer Maria Gaia Piccini dedicates her jewelery production almost exclusively to the shape of the triangle. And one reason is… ♦ ︎

The triangle is a geometric figure with a mystical aura. Furthermore, it is a small and simple musical instrument. Finally, it is also an unconventional space, because it is far from the concept of symmetry. But these are not the considerations that inspired Maria Gaia Piccini to conceive a series of jewels based almost exclusively on the figure of the triangle, a form not widely used in jewelery.



And to say that the designer has a history of pure tradition behind her, as she herself explains. Maria Gaia Piccini is a authentic Florentine. Descends from a family with a long tradition in the field of jewelry in Florence, with several shops on the Ponte Vecchio. History that we summarize as follows (on the website of Maria Gaia Piccini is described in greater detail): Alberta Risaliti, mother of the designer’s father, Carlo Piccini, was the daughter of the silversmith Aristodemo Risaliti, owner of a company producing enamel objects, gold and silver located in Via De ‘Bardi, near Ponte Vecchio. Tebaldo Piccini, paternal grandfather, was the son of Pirro Piccini, a famous collector who had worked for the Settepassi family, and was a trusted jeweler of some noble families. Brother Armando was the creator of jewels and some of his works are kept at the Museo degli Argenti at Palazzo Pitti, in Florence. Together with his father Pirro, the two brothers founded the Fratelli Piccini store on the Ponte Vecchio, where it still stands today.



When Maria Gaia was 19 she met in the shop of her father Madame Mahin Fallah, a Persian noblewoman, a collector of jewels. A friendship was born that, in London, allowed she to know Marina Bulgari, already famous in the world of jewelry. In short, grandmother, Persian noblewoman and designer of the Bulgari family were the tutelary gods of Maria Gaia. They are three and therefore have a link with the concept of a triangle. According to the designer, in fact, the triangle represents the link between past, present and future and also the link with the three “extraordinary women” who encouraged her to found her Maison. Giulia Netrese















