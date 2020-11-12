Piaget makes roses bloom











Roses bloom again, even in winter. At least that’s what happens in Switzerland. And, even more precisely, in La Côte-aux-Fées, the birthplace of Yves Piaget, the fourth generation of the family that gave the Maison its name and passionate about roses. So much so that there is also a variety of rose that has his name, the Piaget Rose, which boasts 80 layers of petals. From this passion was born the Monaco International Rose Competition, a competition between fans of this flower, which each year awards a trophy donated by the Maison Piaget: the trophy, of course, is a golden rose with a diamond, and can be worn like a jewel. But not only.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the birth of Yves Piaget Rose, in 2012 the Maison presented the Piaget Rose jewelry collection. Collection that has become one of the most requested and which is periodically enriched with new pieces. For example, with an 18-karat white gold bracelet, which features Piaget’s eternal rose in the center and three mobile chains that slide in tune with every movement of the wrist. Each rose petal reproduces the characteristic volume of the Yves Piaget Rose. The Piaget Rose bracelet shines from every angle thanks to the meticulous setting of 181 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx.2.17 carats) and four marquise-cut diamonds (0.61 carats), all cut to capture and reflect light a delightful spectacle that awakens the senses.

A pair of 18-karat white gold Piaget Rose earrings with 282 sparkling brilliant-cut diamonds (approx.1.48 carats) features an innovative openwork pink at the center of its design. The refined and radiant rose petals are light, yet generous, interpreting Yves Piaget’s rose with the finest workmanship of goldsmithing and gem setting.

Also part of the collection is an outstanding necklace with an elegant 42-45cm double chain and rose which is accented by four decorative diamond-set pendant chains. Crafted in 18k white gold, this Piaget Rose necklace was encrusted with 170 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx.1.88 carats) and six marquise-cut diamonds (approx.0.92 carats, it is also one of the House’s favorite cuts) which lend brilliance. to both and refinement. The sautoir is composed of two perforated roses and three 18-karat white gold chains that flow with the movement of the body: the jewel is studded with 346 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx. 4.10 carats) and four marquise-cut diamonds (approx. 0.61 carats). carats) that immortalize the rose forever.

The collection also includes two further sautoirs: some are completely set with precious stones, while others have diamonds on the inner petals and others include a splendid solitaire diamond in the center. The roses are placed asymmetrically on a choice of an 18k white or rose gold chain. The 18-karat white gold sautoir is set with 197 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx.1.59 carats), while the 18-karat rose gold version is set with 87 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx.1.14 carats). Thanks to their 95 cm length, they can also be wrapped twice around the neck and worn as a necklace.















