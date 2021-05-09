The sound-earrings by Nova Audio











There are earrings of all kinds. Until now, however, the talking earrings were missing. To fill the gap we thought Nova Audio, a start-up from Munich, which has designed a new kind of earrings. Nova Audio, in fact, has decided to propose hi-tech earrings, which are also earphones. The talking earrings use a pierced freshwater pearl to fit tiny electronic devices: a micro speaker, two microphones, an antenna, a Bluetooth chip, and a battery. Sound is transferred wirelessly from the phone, just like Apple’s AirPods, for example.



The earrings are gold-plated and cost around 500 euros: they connect to your smartphone to let you answer calls or listen to music, or simply wear them. Nova Audio is a start-up that debuted on Kickstarter and on the fundraising platform it immediately got 320 orders. Nova Audio’s is one of the many attempts to combine jewelry and technology. So far, the wedding hasn’t been a great success, but the sound earrings could hit the mark.