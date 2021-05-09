ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE — May 9, 2021 at 4:27 am

Agmes between memory and simplicity





New York, a thousand lights, a thousand stories. Like that of the sisters Morgan and Jaclyn Solomon, who founded the jewelry brand Agmes. The story is in the chosen name. The two sisters worked in the clothing world: Morgan was a buyer at Bloomingdale’s and Jaclyn the knitwear designer at Proenza Schouler. But in 2016 they decided to give life to the project of their Maison, which they had designed years before together with a college friend, Andrew. A friend who, however, died without seeing their dream come true. The name of the house, Agmes, is the combination of his initials and those of Morgan.

Orecchini Wishbone in vermeil
Orecchini Wishbone in vermeil

That said, the company has been successful and the jewels with a sculptural style (they are also inspired by the work of Alberto Giacometti, Man Ray, Barbara Hepworth and Ellsworth Kelly) and modern, in silver, 14 carat gold or vermeil, are made and sold in New York as well as on major online platforms. The stylistic key lies in simplicity together with the ability to propose design objects, with a precise personality and at affordable prices. Almost all the metals used are recycled and what is left over from processing is melted to be reused.
Anello bombato in oro 14 carati
Anello bombato in oro 14 carati

Bracciale Astrid in vermeil
Bracciale Astrid in vermeil
Bracciale Man Ray in argento
Bracciale Man Ray in argento
Bracciale Tilda in argento
Bracciale Tilda in argento
Orecchini Ellissi in argento
Collana Tilda in argento
Collana Tilda in argento

Orecchini Dalì in argento
Orecchini Dalì in argento







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *