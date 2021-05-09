Agmes between memory and simplicity











New York, a thousand lights, a thousand stories. Like that of the sisters Morgan and Jaclyn Solomon, who founded the jewelry brand Agmes. The story is in the chosen name. The two sisters worked in the clothing world: Morgan was a buyer at Bloomingdale’s and Jaclyn the knitwear designer at Proenza Schouler. But in 2016 they decided to give life to the project of their Maison, which they had designed years before together with a college friend, Andrew. A friend who, however, died without seeing their dream come true. The name of the house, Agmes, is the combination of his initials and those of Morgan.



That said, the company has been successful and the jewels with a sculptural style (they are also inspired by the work of Alberto Giacometti, Man Ray, Barbara Hepworth and Ellsworth Kelly) and modern, in silver, 14 carat gold or vermeil, are made and sold in New York as well as on major online platforms. The stylistic key lies in simplicity together with the ability to propose design objects, with a precise personality and at affordable prices. Almost all the metals used are recycled and what is left over from processing is melted to be reused.