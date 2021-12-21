









Ama (he or she loves), voice of the verb to love. And Pasquale Bruni really loves jewels. The Ama collection, which consists of jewels with the shape of four leaves in gold and diamonds, has just been enriched with a variant: the Ama Feel line. The feeling, in this case, softens in a typical style of the Maison of Valenza, with the elements that make up the jewels that are transformed into sinuous waves, dunes or oceans. A particular work on the pavé, conceived by the artistic director Eugenia Bruni, has allowed the diamonds to follow the soft curve of the jewel, with a particularly attractive effect.



The Ama Feel line consists of earrings and rings in the three colors of gold. More precisely, white gold and white diamonds, or yellow gold and white diamonds, and pink gold with white and champagne diamonds. In addition to the boutiques and physical stores of the Maison, the jewels were also presented in a trunk show for Moda Operandi.