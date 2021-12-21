Orecchini, vetrina — December 21, 2021 at 5:00 am

The softness of Pasquale Bruni with Ama Feel




Ama (he or she loves), voice of the verb to love. And Pasquale Bruni really loves jewels. The Ama collection, which consists of jewels with the shape of four leaves in gold and diamonds, has just been enriched with a variant: the Ama Feel line. The feeling, in this case, softens in a typical style of the Maison of Valenza, with the elements that make up the jewels that are transformed into sinuous waves, dunes or oceans. A particular work on the pavé, conceived by the artistic director Eugenia Bruni, has allowed the diamonds to follow the soft curve of the jewel, with a particularly attractive effect.

Orecchini Ama Feel in oro giallo e diamanti bianchi
Orecchini Ama Feel in oro giallo e diamanti bianchi

The Ama Feel line consists of earrings and rings in the three colors of gold. More precisely, white gold and white diamonds, or yellow gold and white diamonds, and pink gold with white and champagne diamonds. In addition to the boutiques and physical stores of the Maison, the jewels were also presented in a trunk show for Moda Operandi.
Anello in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi
Anello in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi

Anello con diamanti bianchi e champagne
Anello con diamanti bianchi e champagne

Anelli della collezione Ama
Anelli della collezione Ama

Orecchini della collezione Ama
Orecchini della collezione Ama







