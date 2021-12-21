









A pinch of exotic and a lot of ability to design cross-sectional jewels, that is to say, that appeal to different categories of women: Taj Joaillerie ♦

There are brands like Taj Joaillerie, that born casually. This is the case: Rita Chraibi first she followed a course in economics. Then, she worked in a bank, moving among Lima, Mexico City, London and Paris. Later she moved to Dubai (know Arabic, is of Moroccan origin) on behalf of Google. Only after this process of managers in career discovered his vocation for jewelry. And, since the designer is one who does things seriously, she graduated from the GIA, the Gemological Institute of America, where he learned the jobs of jewellery. If you do not know, you can take now a look at his work now.



She started later, but she has recovered time soon. And without denying the origins: its latest collections are an ode to the past, to pay tribute to Morocco, with its handicrafts and arabesques. Each piece, however, starts with the choice of gemstone. And if she does not forget her ethnic origins, she does not forget even what she learned in her first life: she has set up a team dedicated to the design of a new collection every three months. Her jewelry, as well as the careful selection of stones, are distinguished for the specific use of metal: brushed gold, rhodium matt black or bronze, with what it calls a “rebel look.” She directly sells her jewelry also online.













