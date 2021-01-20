The soft jewels of Borsari











In the city of Romeo and Juliet, Verona, Borsari Gioielli is a recognized brand, which has found a place in the world of jewelry. The name derives from Porta Borsari, an ancient Roman gate of Verona which dates back to the first century AD, which has remained intact in its facade, and from which one of the most famous routes in the city starts, still a strategic hub and commercial meeting point. Borsari is a creation of the Bonato family, which is active in the jewelery market with Gieffe, specializing in the production of the so-called Milanese fabric, that is a very fine metal mesh.



Another specialty of Gieffe and, therefore, also of Borsari, is a new processing of the woven cane, composed of tubulars of intertwined precious threads, perfect for the artisan creation of flexible bracelets and necklaces, rings, earrings and chains. In short, the Borsari collections are made starting from the material created by Gieffe, in silver, but also steel and silver-plated and enamelled copper. Soft metal mesh necklaces and bracelets are the house specialty, with the occasional addition of crystals or cubic zirconia, for example in collections such as Twist or Venere Bicolore.

















