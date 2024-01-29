Many rings to overlap in original combinations. It is the formula of Ringstack of Love, stackable rings by Acredo, a German brand based in the jewelery district of Pforzheim. The rings are made of 100% recycled white and red gold, platinum and silver. The rings are also enriched with small diamonds set in the metal and are proposed as jewelery for engagements, weddings, as well as for the classic Valentine’s Day gift, for a birthday, etc.



Founded in 2008, Acredo is the expression of Egf Manufaktur, a German company in the jewelry sector headed by the Binder family, specializing in 100% personalized wedding and bridal rings. The rings can be customized with a configurator. The company is attentive to the ethical aspect and in March 2017 Egf Manufaktur received the first RJC (Responsible Jewelery Council) certificate. In the EGF factory in Pforzheim, more than 100,000 rings are produced per year and around 300,000 diamonds are set.



