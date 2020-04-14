The Sicis alphabet











A, B, C, etc.: how many things can be said with a simple letter like those in the Alphabet collection by Sicis? The letter can refer to an initial of a word, a name, a month, or maybe a password that you forget too often. Collections based on the letters of the alphabet serve this purpose too. But of course, the first interesting aspect is that of the possibility of being worn.



The Alphabet collection by Sicis transforms letters into amulets. The letters are made with the micromosaic technique, combined with dense decorations of diamonds, rubies and other precious stones. The idea belongs to the art director, Gioia Placuzzi, who with her collaborators started from the history and culture of the alphabet, to develop a free interpretation, a fascinating project, where the letters become figurative signs, chromatic seductions, poetic metaphors , verbal games. The letters are combined with leather laces, which add an unconventional look to the jewel.

















