Diamonds in Catalan mode




There are jewelery brand that you really know little about: it’s the case of Facet, a small empire based in Barcelona and offices in Monaco, Paris and New York. Furthermore, it is also a first-class brand of jewelry, in particular of those made with profusion of stones. It’snt a accident: in fact, the story began just forty years ago at the initiative of Zevi Paz, diamond dealer longstanding. He was used to select the purest diamonds sold in Spain, he widened his eyes on what the diamonds become, that is, elements of jewelery. Indeed, the rumors say that the temptation to expand the activities to the jewelry is from the wife, Miri Paz.

Anello in oro giallo 14 carati e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo 14 carati e diamanti
The fact is that today the company, run by the fourth generation of experts and traders of diamonds, employs over 500 people and made the strategic choice to be the center of the jewelry world. It has its own manufacturing site in India since 2005, it employs 450 people in Europe, and has an established sales force in almost 30 countries. Their latest line of jewelry, you can guess, it’s with diamonds. Giulia Netrese

Anello a tre poli in oro bianco 14 carati e diamanti
Anello a tre poli in oro bianco 14 carati e diamanti
Bracciale in oro rosa 14 carati e diamanti bianchi e champagne
Bracciale in oro rosa 14 carati e diamanti bianchi e champagne
Ciondolo in oro bianco e giallo con diamanti
Ciondolo in oro bianco e giallo con diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco 14 carati e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco 14 carati e diamanti
Orecchini Edge Line in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini Edge Line in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti

Bracciale tennis in oro bianco 14 carati e diamanti
Bracciale tennis in oro bianco 14 carati e diamanti







