Diamonds in Catalan mode











There are jewelery brand that you really know little about: it’s the case of Facet, a small empire based in Barcelona and offices in Monaco, Paris and New York. Furthermore, it is also a first-class brand of jewelry, in particular of those made with profusion of stones. It’snt a accident: in fact, the story began just forty years ago at the initiative of Zevi Paz, diamond dealer longstanding. He was used to select the purest diamonds sold in Spain, he widened his eyes on what the diamonds become, that is, elements of jewelery. Indeed, the rumors say that the temptation to expand the activities to the jewelry is from the wife, Miri Paz.

The fact is that today the company, run by the fourth generation of experts and traders of diamonds, employs over 500 people and made the strategic choice to be the center of the jewelry world. It has its own manufacturing site in India since 2005, it employs 450 people in Europe, and has an established sales force in almost 30 countries. Their latest line of jewelry, you can guess, it’s with diamonds. Giulia Netrese















