Chantecler’s high jewelery











Yes, okay, the bells: Chantecler is famous (also) for the jewels that clink. And also for collections such as Bon Bon, Cherie, Enchanté … Etcetera. But it is unfair to limit oneself to these collections. Because the Maison of Capri also provides an excellent test of high jewelery. Of course, they are jewels for a few and they are unique pieces, very elaborate, difficult to see around. But precisely for this reason they are worth knowing: if you love jewels, here are some of the high jewelery pieces by Chantecler.

The Galli necklace is one of the most iconic creations of the Chantecler fashion house, which reproduces the logo in an extraordinarily original and noble way: that is, the classic rooster, in this case made of pink gold and diamonds. The little birds, to be honest, are many, of decreasing size and animate this masterpiece.

The Firework necklace is inspired by the sparkling and joyful atmosphere of the island, Capri. The necklace is made of white gold, diamonds, pink sapphires and Burmese rubies. A play of lights, depths and heights, thanks to the different nuances of the precious stones selected with skill and accuracy. A real firework.

The Grotta Azzurra ring is inspired by one of the most beautiful places on the Island of Capri. It is made of white gold, diamonds and a splendid cushion-cut sapphire. The rose cut diamonds, also set in the underlying part (a refinement), come together to support the sapphire of important dimensions and a deep and fascinating blue.



The Exclusive ring is made up of white gold, diamonds, emerald, chrysoprase and red enamel. In this case the intense green can remember some marine depths.



Fiore Ring: is part of a mini collection of unique pieces with rare corals in size and perfection. It is made with diamonds, emeralds, rubies, red coral and is combined with a pair of earrings made with the same elements.













