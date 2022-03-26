









The one referred to as The Rock announces itself as one of the most precious diamonds put up for auction. Christie’s will put it on sale in Geneva on 11 May. Those interested, start saving some money: The Rock is estimated to be between 20 and 30 million dollars. A considerable fluctuation, in any case. It is a 228.31-carat pear-shaped diamond that will be the star at the auction of Magnificent Jewels, as part of Christie’s Luxury Week. It is an exceptionally rare gem mined and polished in South Africa over two decades ago and is the largest white diamond ever to appear at auction.



The Rock will join the very best of legendary gemstones which have passed through Christie’s global salerooms since 1766. The market for diamonds is particularly vibrant and we are confident that this sensational gemstone will capture the attention of collectors across the globe this Spring season.

Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s International Head of Jewelery

Classified by the Gemmological Institute of America as G color, VS1 clarity, The Rock is also accompanied by a letter from Gia stating that it is the largest existing DZ color pear-shaped diamond ever classified by the laboratory. The previous auction record for the largest white diamond was a 163.41-carat gem, which was sold at Christie’s in Geneva in November 2017 for $ 33.7 million.

The Rock will be presented at Christie’s Dubai from March 26-29, before a tour of Taipei and Rockefeller Plaza in New York from April 29 to May 1. Finally, it will be exhibited to the public during Christie’s Luxury Week at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues in Geneva from 6 to 11 May.

The top 5 diamonds sold by Christie’s

1. A SENSATIONAL DIAMOND AND EMERALD NECKLACE, BY DE GRISOGONO

A rectangular cut diamond, weighing approximately 163.41 carats

Geneva Magnificent Jewels | November 14, 2017

Price realized: US $ 33,701,000

Price per carat: US $ 206,236

Auction record for a colorless diamond



2. WINSTON LEGACYA pear-shaped diamond weighing approximately 101.73 caratsGeneva Magnificent Jewels | May 15, 2013Realized price: US $ 26,737,914Price per carat: US $ 262,8323.3. ARCIDUCA JOSEPH DIAMONDA cushion-shaped diamond weighing approximately 76.02 caratsGeneva magnificent jewelry | November 13, 2012Realized price: US $ 21,474,525Price per carat: US $ 282,4854. LA LÉGENDE, SAUTOIR NECKLACE WITH DIAMONDS AND CULTIVATED PEARLS, BY BOEHMER ET BASSENGEA heart-shaped diamond, weighing approximately 92.15 caratsGeneva Magnificent Jewels | May 17, 2017Realized price: US $ 14,989,013Price per carat: US $ 162.65955. A MAGNIFICENT DIAMONDA pear-shaped diamond weighing approximately 75.97 caratsGeneva Magnificent Jewels | May 14, 2014Realized price: US $ 14,474,732Price per carat: US $ 190,532