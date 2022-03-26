The one referred to as The Rock announces itself as one of the most precious diamonds put up for auction. Christie’s will put it on sale in Geneva on 11 May. Those interested, start saving some money: The Rock is estimated to be between 20 and 30 million dollars. A considerable fluctuation, in any case. It is a 228.31-carat pear-shaped diamond that will be the star at the auction of Magnificent Jewels, as part of Christie’s Luxury Week. It is an exceptionally rare gem mined and polished in South Africa over two decades ago and is the largest white diamond ever to appear at auction.
The Rock will join the very best of legendary gemstones which have passed through Christie’s global salerooms since 1766. The market for diamonds is particularly vibrant and we are confident that this sensational gemstone will capture the attention of collectors across the globe this Spring season.
Rahul Kadakia, Christie’s International Head of Jewelery
Classified by the Gemmological Institute of America as G color, VS1 clarity, The Rock is also accompanied by a letter from Gia stating that it is the largest existing DZ color pear-shaped diamond ever classified by the laboratory. The previous auction record for the largest white diamond was a 163.41-carat gem, which was sold at Christie’s in Geneva in November 2017 for $ 33.7 million.
The Rock will be presented at Christie’s Dubai from March 26-29, before a tour of Taipei and Rockefeller Plaza in New York from April 29 to May 1. Finally, it will be exhibited to the public during Christie’s Luxury Week at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues in Geneva from 6 to 11 May.
The top 5 diamonds sold by Christie’s
1. A SENSATIONAL DIAMOND AND EMERALD NECKLACE, BY DE GRISOGONO
A rectangular cut diamond, weighing approximately 163.41 carats
Geneva Magnificent Jewels | November 14, 2017
Price realized: US $ 33,701,000
Price per carat: US $ 206,236
Auction record for a colorless diamond
2. WINSTON LEGACY
A pear-shaped diamond weighing approximately 101.73 carats
Geneva Magnificent Jewels | May 15, 2013
Realized price: US $ 26,737,914
Price per carat: US $ 262,8323.
3. ARCIDUCA JOSEPH DIAMOND
A cushion-shaped diamond weighing approximately 76.02 carats
Geneva magnificent jewelry | November 13, 2012
Realized price: US $ 21,474,525
Price per carat: US $ 282,485
4. LA LÉGENDE, SAUTOIR NECKLACE WITH DIAMONDS AND CULTIVATED PEARLS, BY BOEHMER ET BASSENGE
A heart-shaped diamond, weighing approximately 92.15 carats
Geneva Magnificent Jewels | May 17, 2017
Realized price: US $ 14,989,013
Price per carat: US $ 162.6595
5. A MAGNIFICENT DIAMOND
A pear-shaped diamond weighing approximately 75.97 carats
Geneva Magnificent Jewels | May 14, 2014
Realized price: US $ 14,474,732
Price per carat: US $ 190,532