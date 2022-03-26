









Butterflies fly in the spring sky in search of flowers, but they also know how to inspire jewelry collections. But not all jewelry collections inspired by the butterfly turn into objects that simulate the colorful flying insect. Giovanni Raspini, for example, has decided to call Butterfly a jewelry collection where butterflies look so much like spring flower corollas. The wings, in fact, surround spheres of pink mother of pearl. Seen from afar, the butterflies and pink mother-of-pearl are reminiscent of a flowery meadow. Seen closely, however, the classic shape of butterflies can be identified.



The jewels are cast in burnished silver, with the stylized element of the white butterfly contrasting with the pink mother-of-pearl doubled with cabochon-cut quartz. Butterfly jewels also play on the light-dark effect that derives from the three-dimensional nature of the surface. The collection includes three necklaces, two bracelets, two rings and two pairs of earrings.