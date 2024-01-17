New edition of the international competition aimed at the most important design schools in the jewelery world. Promoting the initiative is Progold, a Vicenza-based company specialized in the production and marketing of alloys and master alloys for jewellery. Objective: to push the gold and jewelery sector towards a more sustainable future thanks to the use of innovative technologies.



For the 2024 edition, the eighth, the competition will be able to make use of a prestigious partnership: Bulgari. The Roman Maison takes the field alongside Progold to support the creativity, technical competence and growth opportunity that this contest represents for the young generations. The theme identified for 2024 will be B-Evolution, a new life for the jewel inspired by the industrial universe seen through the eyes of Bulgari. A hymn to the power of creativity that blends movement and innovation in a unique piece of craftsmanship. Participants in the Progol3D Design Contest are asked to submit drawings or digital images of a jewel designed to be produced entirely through 3D printing. The projects must interpret new ways of thinking about jewelery and encourage progress: this is why the competition provides the design community with an excellent opportunity to visualize innovation-oriented ideas in the jewelery production of the future.

The eighth edition will also see the consolidation of a collaboration also had in the previous edition, the one with Platinum Guild International, an international organization that has at heart the development and sharing of technological knowledge to innovate the platinum jewelery sector as well as to promote its use and marketing. Participating will be over 150 projects designed by 74 students from seven schools from six countries. The technical jury is made up of experts from Progold, Bulgari and Platinum Guild International, who will select the winners who will have the opportunity to see their idea realized.

The award ceremony for the design contest is scheduled for January 21st during Vicenzaoro in the Palladio room – Hall 8 – at 3.30 pm.