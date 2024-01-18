Carrera y Carrera, Madrid’s historic brand, has returned to sparkle with a second life. And, as often happens with those who have a long tradition behind them, they want to enhance their experience, their skills, but without forgetting the style that has characterized the stages of its history. For this reason Carrera y Carrera, which has returned to being present at fairs such as Vicenzaoro, has summarized its jewelery in the Origene collection. As the name indicates, it is a return to the origins, which are many and different from each other. The collection thus offers a series of jewels with an aesthetic that has a common basis, but with different subjects.



Origen offers new creations with exotic animals, as always made with realism, but also ornamental, architectural and geometric elements. The jewels use the bas-relief technique, with the shiny and opaque combination, which characterizes the creations of the Spanish brand. For example, they range from the motifs of the Jardín de los Placere jewels, which allude to the gardens of antiquity where, together with plants of different species, it was common to find various exotic animals, such as felines and peacocks, to jewels inspired by the hexagonal motifs used in paving of ancient terraces and gardens. Or, with an animalier touch, a realistic reproduction of the panther.