









A pink diamond breaks all records. The sample is the Williamson Pink Star, an 11.15 carat vivid fancy pink diamond. The stone was sold in Hong Kong by Sotheby’s for over 57 million, exceeding the presale estimates, which had prudently stopped at 21 million dollars. However, it was not a Chinese tycoon who bought the precious diamond, but a billionaire from Florida. As is tradition, the new owner has changed the name of the gem, which is now called The Rosenberg Williamson Pink Star.



The diamond was extracted from the Williamson mine in Tanzania and then cut by Diacore. It was also the second largest vivid pink diamond ever to appear at auction, later, the CTF Pink Star, which weighs 59.6 carats and was bought in 2017 by Hong Kong group Chow Tai Fook for 71.2 million: it is the most expensive gem ever sold at auction. Soon after, however, is the Williamson Pink Star, with a price per carat of around 5.2 million, double the previous record of 2.7 million per carat of the 18.96-carat Winston Pink sold by Christie’s in 2018. .



How long will the new record last? On November 8th, in Geneva, Christie’s will sell another 18.18-carat pear-shaped fancy diamond, called The Fortune Pink: pre-sale estimates indicate a value between 25 million and 35 million dollars. The race is underway.















