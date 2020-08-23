Madina Visconti’s leaves online











The jewels made with the ancient lost wax technique by Madina Visconti di Modrone ♦

Madina Visconti di Modrone, like her mother Osanna, has a passion for design, in particular that applied to jewelry (but also to furniture). The young designer has her own line with the Osanna Madina Visconti di Modrone brand in Milan. In short, a family devoted to aesthetics. And, after having lived her childhood observing her mother who worked with wax to create sculptures in bronze and silver to wear, Madina tried it herself.



Her bronze or silver jewels are inspired by nature and, in particular, the world of flora. But since belonging to a noble Lombard family does not mean moving away from modernity, the jewels are handmade with the lost wax casting technique, but also sold online. Ivy leaves, or stars that make up pendant earrings, necklaces and rings, are decorated with a rich selection of enamels. There are also bracelets that make up a name, The jewels are available in versions in natural bronze or oxidized silver plated bronze. Lavinia Andorno

















