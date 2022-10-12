









Good craftsmen, jewelry processing specialists, gem experts, but also commercial professionals: for a great Maison it is essential to involve good collaborators. And this is the goal of the Cammilli Academy, a new facility dedicated to training the sales staff of Annamaria Cammilli‘s jewelry dealers who present the Florence brand all over the world. The Academy is an investment that the brand has dedicated to training consists of a structure built in the premises adjacent to the company headquarters.



Florence is an open-air museum, at every corner it amazes with small and large masterpieces of art and culture, letting our guests breathe all this means allowing them to fully understand the origins, the creative force that animates and inspires our work. The most coveted result of the project is the strengthening of communication with all dealer sellers around the world, who will be able to transmit the special characteristics of our jewels much more effectively. Here they will have the opportunity to touch the creative world of Cammilli and fully understand the reality of a company that has chosen to make jewelry in a different way, in a special city like Florence.

Riccardo Renai, CEO of Annamaria Cammilli



The Academy includes spaces dedicated to sales techniques, conference rooms, areas with special screens, exhibition spaces and even a small restaurant and wine tasting space. The space is equipped with the latest technology tools for sharing videos, environments dedicated to teaching and, of course, jewels to be known in detail. The experience also includes an afternoon dedicated to discovering the city with a visit to the flagship store near the famous Piazza della Signoria, the cradle of the Renaissance. A path, in short, different from a simple specialization course for sales agents. The idea of ​​the Academy, in fact, stems from the public’s interest in jewels that have a story to tell, their exclusivity and their added value.

















