February 20, 2022

The Odyssey of Suciyan





The Turkish designer Arman Suciyan, who has worked extensively for Stephen Webster, has created a collection inspired by Homer’s Odyssey ♦ ︎

The Odyssey was written by Homer when the Greek cities dotted today’s Turkey. And it is in Istanbul that Arman Suciyan was born 46 years ago. And it is always in the largest city in Turkey that Suciyan wrote his Odyssey. Or, more precisely, the Odyssey collection has designed it and then made it in silver, gold bronze and precious stones. In fact, it is a collection of jewelry dedicated to the great ancient epic. But the jewels do not have anything ancient, because Arman Suciyan has lived a professional path not related to the Turkish tradition, even if as a boy he started as a goldsmith in the bazaar alongside Misak Toros, fourth generation of a Turkish Armenian family with a long tradition of jewelery.

Anello a forma di ali di Arman Suciyan
Anello a forma di ali di Arman Suciyan

But it was just the beginning. After learning the secrets behind jewelery, he attended the prestigious Kent Institute of Art & Design in Great Britain and then worked in London for Stephen Webster. A collaboration lasting until 2004. And after a few years spent in Milan, Arman returned to Istanbul in 2008, to devote himself completely to his brand. A work that, among other things, earned him the prestigious DeBeers Jewelry Design Award.

Orecchini Swooping Crane
Orecchini Swooping Crane

Orecchini a goccia con zaffiri rosa
Orecchini a goccia con zaffiri rosa

Anello con zaffiri gialli e tormalina rosa
Anello con zaffiri gialli e tormalina rosa

Anello a forma di civetta con diamanti grigi
Anello a forma di civetta con diamanti grigi
Anello con tormaline e zaffiri
Anello con tormaline e zaffiri
Anello in argento della collezione Odyssey
Anello in argento della collezione Odyssey
Anello con diamanti grigi e opale
Anello con diamanti grigi e opale
Earcuff in argento e pietre
Earcuff in argento e pietre

Orecchini con tormaline rosa
Orecchini con tormaline rosa







