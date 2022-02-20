









The Turkish designer Arman Suciyan, who has worked extensively for Stephen Webster, has created a collection inspired by Homer’s Odyssey ♦ ︎

The Odyssey was written by Homer when the Greek cities dotted today’s Turkey. And it is in Istanbul that Arman Suciyan was born 46 years ago. And it is always in the largest city in Turkey that Suciyan wrote his Odyssey. Or, more precisely, the Odyssey collection has designed it and then made it in silver, gold bronze and precious stones. In fact, it is a collection of jewelry dedicated to the great ancient epic. But the jewels do not have anything ancient, because Arman Suciyan has lived a professional path not related to the Turkish tradition, even if as a boy he started as a goldsmith in the bazaar alongside Misak Toros, fourth generation of a Turkish Armenian family with a long tradition of jewelery.

But it was just the beginning. After learning the secrets behind jewelery, he attended the prestigious Kent Institute of Art & Design in Great Britain and then worked in London for Stephen Webster. A collaboration lasting until 2004. And after a few years spent in Milan, Arman returned to Istanbul in 2008, to devote himself completely to his brand. A work that, among other things, earned him the prestigious DeBeers Jewelry Design Award.