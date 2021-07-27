









A new series of imaginative, floral, fantastic jewels by Wendy Yue have landed on the Moda Operandi platform. The brand of the Hong Kong designer is now trained to churn out pieces of high jewelry with a creativity that seems inexhaustible. The style is always the one that combines art nouveau, oriental influences, fairy tales, luxury and craftsmanship, which allows you to create pieces that are decidedly out of the ordinary. Wendy Yue, who defines herself as a traveler even before being an artist of gold and precious stones, has drawn with her experience from different cultures, with a mix that remains unclonable. In fact, as a young girl, Yue studied language and culture in Vienna and traveled extensively throughout Europe.



Wendy Yue opened her atelier in 1998 and ten years later made her debut with her brand, offering unique pieces of the highest quality and intricate design. Having worked for a long time as an anonymous designer for renowned jewelry brands has allowed Wendy Yue to accumulate valuable experience. Nature is the designer’s favorite subject, who incorporates motifs with leaves, flowers and animals into her jewels.