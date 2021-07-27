









The jewels by Giuliana Mancinelli Bonafaccia

Fashion and bijoux. Fashion and jewelery. Fashion and architecture. If you combine these three elements into one person, here is Giuliana Mancinelli Bonafaccia, a young Roman designer who is among the most trendy signatures in Italy. But she likes to breathe an international air: one of her collections, for example, is inspired by the long road that crosses the United States, described in countless books and songs. A mythical place, transformed into Giuliana Mancinelli’s design, in perfect geometries and mixed with a good dose of fantasy. The bijoux have modern shape and are made with simple materials such as gold plated brass and Swarovski crystals.



Graduated in architecture with address in interior design, Giuliana immediately directed her work on jewelery and goldsmith work. She then also graduated in gemology at the Igi of Antwerp and in 2011, she debuted with a line of jewels. But she then expanded her interest in the world of accessories and, more generally, in fashion: she collaborated, in fact, with AltaRoma, a couture event. On the other hand, does it make sense a clear distinction, today, among jewelry and fashion?