The bell, perhaps the most iconic jewel by Chantecler. The bell of the Maison of Capri has a history that dates back to 1944, when the founder Pietro Capuano donated a real bell to the US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt, as a symbol of peace and friendship between peoples, it was inspired by the Capri legend according to which a young shepherd found his lost sheep thanks to the tinkling of the bell given to him by Saint Michael. For this reason the Bell has become an icon of peace and luck. 80 years later, Chantecler offers new jewels of this successful series.



The Campanella Fiori features a pavé of Paraiba tourmalines, which mixes green with the celestial vault, enriched by flowers of pink and yellow sapphires, rubies, diamonds and emerald leaves. The Campanella Mosaico, inspired by the Fifties, takes up the multicolor models of the first production of Chantecler. A yellow gold lattice enhances the polychromy of rubies, emeralds and sapphires, in a parure composed of a medium-sized pendant and earrings. The hand-setting takes up ancient traditions, mixing Byzantine inspirations. Finally, the classic Campanella in rock crystal has been redesigned, hand-carved to evoke a shell emerging from the sea of ​​Capri, with white gold and diamonds that combine with the transparency of rock crystal.

