Chantecler presents the Logo collection. A logo usually represents a product, a service, a company, an organization, a musical group. But in some cases it is the sign of a story. Even the big luxury companies have understood this and have chosen to use their logo not to mark their own product, but to transform the brand into the main graphic sign of an object. Examples of this type can also be found in jewelry, such as the Logo 2024 line proposed by the Maison of Capri, famous for its bells and which boasts an enviable history that is intertwined with that of the dolce vita of the island that is located in front of Naples.



Logo 2024 presents new shapes, more fluid, curved and soft. A novelty is represented by the earlobe cover earrings in yellow gold, black resin and diamonds. The ring in parure with a ceramic stem repeats the same color combination and has a diameter of 14 millimeters. The line also includes pendant and stud earrings, as well as a pendant.

