Bracciale Miniatura pesci in oro giallo 18kt, diamanti, zaffiri blu, gialli e rosa, rubino, smeraldi e smalto rosa
Bracciale Miniatura pesci in oro giallo 18kt, diamanti, zaffiri blu, gialli e rosa, rubino, smeraldi e smalto rosa

Capri in Miniature with Chantecler

Chantecler, a jewelry brand that is one of the symbols of Capri, paints the Mediterranean island through the Miniatura collection. A miniature is, in general, an ornamental painting with which manuscripts and ancient books were decorated. Portraits of saints and fantastic characters, but also landscapes, were the subjects of miniatures. And Chantecler has adopted this technique to compose images of Capri, through gold, coral, enamels and precious stones.

Collana che rappresenta Capri di giorno e di notte con coralli e diamanti che fanno da cornice
Necklace representing Capri by day and by night with corals and diamonds that frame it

All this by creating combinations of different cuts and colors. As in the pavé that composes an image of Capri through the iridescence of the gems and the vivid colors that reproduce the brilliance of the island’s environment. A bracelet and a necklace, for example, become fragments of the island, with the symbolic Faraglioni, reproduced with a mosaic of diamonds, blue, yellow and pink sapphires, rubies, emeralds, tanzanite and turquoise enamel. Or a fish adorning a bracelet composed of diamonds, blue, yellow and pink sapphires, ruby, emeralds and pink enamel. In other jewels, however, enamel is the predominant material, such as bracelets, a ring and a necklace depicting the views of Capri by night and by day.
Anello in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti e corallo rosso
Ring in 18K yellow gold, diamonds and red coral

Bracciale Miniatura oro giallo 18Kt, diamanti e corallo rosso
Miniatura bracelet in 18Kt yellow gold, diamonds and red coral
Bracciale Miniatura faraglioni in oro giallo 18kt, diamanti, zaffiri blu, gialli e rosa, rubini, smeraldi, tanzanite e smalto turchese
Miniatura faraglioni bracelet in 18Kt yellow gold, diamonds, blue, yellow and pink sapphires, rubies, emeralds, tanzanite and turquoise enamel

