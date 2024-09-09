There is the goldsmith district of Vicenza, there is the one in Arezzo. And then there is the one in Valenza, where the art of fine jewelry is cultivated. Now Campania is also giving life to its goldsmith district, presented at Vicenzaoro. It is promoted by the Campania Region, present with a representation of companies at the Vicenza Fair, with over 50 companies from Campania participating. The goal of the regional administration is to systematize the entire regional goldsmith supply chain with the aim of seizing development opportunities that have been unexpressed so far.



The Campania goldsmith district was established as a network of companies on April 23, 2024, also thanks to the support granted by the Campania Region. The promoters were Il Tarì (goldsmith center of Marcianise, Caserta), Oromare promogest and the Consorzio Antico Borgo Orefici. Confindustria Caserta, Fedepreziosi Campania-Confcommercio and Assocoral are part of the working group thanks to a shared memorandum of understanding. Today the goldsmith activity of the region is divided between Naples, Marcianise and Torre del Greco, specializing in particular in the production of cameos. The training system is characterized by the centers of excellence of the Tarì Design School, the Bulla (Borgo Orefici) and Istituto Degni di Torre del Greco in addition to the network of jewelry stores present throughout the region. Each of the subjects participating in the project provides the entire supply chain with skills and resources to combine the tradition of excellence of the sector with the innovative impulse of training, promotion, internationalization and new technologies projects.



Another excellence is represented by the processing of coral and for this reason in 1997 Assocoral (National Association of Producers of Coral, Cameos and Similar Materials) was established with the aim of valorising, protecting, safeguarding and promoting everything related to the artisan and industry of coral, cameos and the processing of similar materials.

